Si avvicina la consegna dei Golden Globe e come ogni anno iniziano le previsioni su chi riuscirà a conquistare il premio come migliore serie o migliore attore.
Buone possibilità di aggiudicarsi il “globe” come serie drammatica ce l’ha sicuramente The Crown la serie ideata e scritta da Peter Morgan per Netflix. Nella stessa categoria anche la rivelazione Stranger Things e ancora Game of Thrones.
Come attori potrebbe essere la volta di Liev Schreiber per la sua ottima interpretazione in Ray Donovan, ma non sono da sottovalutare nemmeno Rami Malek (già vincitore) per Mr. Robot o Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul.
Sul fronte delle attrici invece la gara è tra la bravissima Claire Foy, la regina Elisabetta di The Crown, Wynona Ryder riscattata con Stranger Things e Evan Rachel Wood per Westworld.
Per scoprire tutti i vincitori bisognerà aspettare il 9 gennaio, quando si svolgerà la serata di consegna, quest’anno presentata da Jimmy Fellon.
MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
MIGLIOR SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMEDY
- Atlanta
- Blackish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Wynona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Jefrey Tambor, Transparent
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE
- American Crime
- The Dresser
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
- Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation