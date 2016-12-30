Si avvicina la consegna dei Golden Globe e come ogni anno iniziano le previsioni su chi riuscirà a conquistare il premio come migliore serie o migliore attore.

Buone possibilità di aggiudicarsi il “globe” come serie drammatica ce l’ha sicuramente The Crown la serie ideata e scritta da Peter Morgan per Netflix. Nella stessa categoria anche la rivelazione Stranger Things e ancora Game of Thrones.

Come attori potrebbe essere la volta di Liev Schreiber per la sua ottima interpretazione in Ray Donovan, ma non sono da sottovalutare nemmeno Rami Malek (già vincitore) per Mr. Robot o Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul.

Sul fronte delle attrici invece la gara è tra la bravissima Claire Foy, la regina Elisabetta di The Crown, Wynona Ryder riscattata con Stranger Things e Evan Rachel Wood per Westworld.

Per scoprire tutti i vincitori bisognerà aspettare il 9 gennaio, quando si svolgerà la serata di consegna, quest’anno presentata da Jimmy Fellon.

MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

MIGLIOR SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMEDY

  • Atlanta
  • Blackish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev SchreiberRay Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

the-crown-netflix2

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Wynona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Sarah Jessica ParkerDivorce
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Jefrey Tambor, Transparent

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

The-Night-Manager-654848

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
  • Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

