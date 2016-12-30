Si avvicina la consegna dei Golden Globe e come ogni anno iniziano le previsioni su chi riuscirà a conquistare il premio come migliore serie o migliore attore.

Buone possibilità di aggiudicarsi il “globe” come serie drammatica ce l’ha sicuramente The Crown la serie ideata e scritta da Peter Morgan per Netflix. Nella stessa categoria anche la rivelazione Stranger Things e ancora Game of Thrones.

Come attori potrebbe essere la volta di Liev Schreiber per la sua ottima interpretazione in Ray Donovan, ma non sono da sottovalutare nemmeno Rami Malek (già vincitore) per Mr. Robot o Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul.

Sul fronte delle attrici invece la gara è tra la bravissima Claire Foy, la regina Elisabetta di The Crown, Wynona Ryder riscattata con Stranger Things e Evan Rachel Wood per Westworld.

Per scoprire tutti i vincitori bisognerà aspettare il 9 gennaio, quando si svolgerà la serata di consegna, quest’anno presentata da Jimmy Fellon.

MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MIGLIOR SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMEDY

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Wynona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jefrey Tambor, Transparent

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE