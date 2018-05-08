The Milanese visual artist, Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi, donated her precious painting, Kālī, to the Children’s Welfare Association in Kolkata, India.

This Home was established in 1952 by Pratima Roy and Ashoka Gupta, to provide food and shelter to young orphan girls, and offer them a future.

As time went by, the two founders of the Home were able to raise funds and purchase more land and a house, the place of the present Home. Today the school and campus are very large and welcome many girls who come to lodge and study. Besides the general education, children get different vocational training such as weaving, tailoring, stitching, embroidery, knitting and computer education. To create special interest in Art and Culture, children get trained in vocal music, dance, recitation, drawing and painting by efficient teachers.

For this reason Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi decided to tribute this noble mission with her artwork that portrays the Goddess of Time: to inspire these little women to battle every instant for the pursuit of their dreams.