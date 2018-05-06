The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Since the appearance of Mr Hyde, a series of evil events disrupts the balance of a respectable quarter of Victorian London. A shroud of darkness falls onto the neighbourhood and it is up to the lawyer Mr Utterson to solve the case.

Jekyll and Hyde is a mystery novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, published in the year 1886 and expressive of his innovative vision. Having been a success from the very first moment, it has also come to influence the English language. We only need to think of the common phrase “Jekyll and Hyde”.

The case develops around the insights of Mr Utterson. He starts investigating Mr Hyde’s misdeeds as soon as he discovers he is related to one of his old friends: Dr Jekyll.

This scientist is committing himself to his studies to such an extent that he forgets his life and withdraws from it. Having noticed the unusual behaviour of his friend, Mr Utterson worries that Mr Hyde’s company may be diverting his kind soul.

Piecing the clues together, with the help of his friends, he’ll discover the mind-blowing secret that connects Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll.

Stevenson’s writing style is heavily descriptive, giving us a detailed depiction of places and characters, especially in regard to their emotions. Particularly powerful language is adopted to put emphasis on the feelings, so that the novel also becomes a psychological quest into the human soul.

Themes of conflict between science, nature and morality are implied, reflecting the controversial society of the 17th century.

No one can deny the rich contribution that Stevenson’s visionary outlook gave to literature through this book. That’s why we highly recommend it.