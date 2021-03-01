Miglior film drammatico

Vincitore: Nomadland

  • Mank
  • The Father
  • Una donna promettente
  • Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Vincitore: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Miglior regista

Vincitrice: Chloe Zhao per Nomadland

  • Emerald Fennel per Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher per Mank
  • Regina King per One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Vincitrice: Andra Day per The United States vs Billie Holiday

  • Viola Davis per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Frances McDormand per Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente
  • Vanessa Kirby per Pieces of a Woman

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Vincitrice: Rosamund Pike per I Care A Lot

  • Maria Bakalova per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson per Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer per French Exit
  • Anya Taylor-Joy per Emma

Migliori attore in un film drammatico

Vincitore: Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

  • Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal
  • Anthony Hopkins per The Father
  • Gary Oldman per Mank
  • Tahar Rahim per The Mauritanian

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Vincitore: Sacha Baron Cohen per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • James Corden per The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton
  • Andy Samberg per Palm Springs
  • Dev Patel per La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Vincitrice: Jodie Foster per The Mauritanian

  • Glenn Close per Elegia Americana
  • Olivia Colman per The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried per Mank
  • Helena Zengel per Notizie dal mondo

Miglior attore non protagonista

Vincitore: Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Sacha Baron Cohen per Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • Jared Leto per Fino all’ultimo indizio
  • Bill Murray per On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr. per One Night in Miami

Miglior film straniero

Vincitore: Minari (USA)

  • Un altro giro (Danimarca)
  • La Llorona (Francia, Guatemala)
  • La vita davanti a sé (Italia)
  • Due (USA, Francia)

Miglior film d’animazione

Vincitore: Soul

  • I Croods 2 – Una nuova era
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Wolfwalkers

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Vincitore: Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7

  • Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher per Mank
  • Christopher Hampton e Florian Seller per The Father
  • Chloé Zhao per Nomadland

Miglior colonna sonora

Vincitori: Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Soul

  • Alexandre Desplat per The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Goransson per Tenet
  • James Newton Howard per Notizie dal mondo
  • Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Mank

Miglior canzone

Vincitrice: “Io sì” – La vita davanti a sé

  • “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • “Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • “Speak Now” – One night in Miami
  • Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Golden Globe 2021: Televisione

MIGLIOR DRAMA

  • Lovecraft Country
  • Ozark
  • Ratched
  • The Crown – VINCITRICE
  • The Mandalorian

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Emily in Paris
  • Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown – VINCITORE
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino, Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown – VINCITRICE
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson, Ratched

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Jane Levy, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE
  • Normal People
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels, Sfida al Presidente
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • John Boyega, Small Axe – VINCITORE
  • Brendan Gleeson, Sfida al Presidente
  • Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons, Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown – VINCITRICE
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore