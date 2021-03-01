Miglior film drammatico
Vincitore: Nomadland
- Mank
- The Father
- Una donna promettente
- Il processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior film commedia o musicale
Vincitore: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Miglior regista
Vincitrice: Chloe Zhao per Nomadland
- Emerald Fennel per Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher per Mank
- Regina King per One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Vincitrice: Andra Day per The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Viola Davis per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Frances McDormand per Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente
- Vanessa Kirby per Pieces of a Woman
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Vincitrice: Rosamund Pike per I Care A Lot
- Maria Bakalova per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson per Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer per French Exit
- Anya Taylor-Joy per Emma
Migliori attore in un film drammatico
Vincitore: Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins per The Father
- Gary Oldman per Mank
- Tahar Rahim per The Mauritanian
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Vincitore: Sacha Baron Cohen per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden per The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton
- Andy Samberg per Palm Springs
- Dev Patel per La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Vincitrice: Jodie Foster per The Mauritanian
- Glenn Close per Elegia Americana
- Olivia Colman per The Father
- Amanda Seyfried per Mank
- Helena Zengel per Notizie dal mondo
Miglior attore non protagonista
Vincitore: Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen per Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Jared Leto per Fino all’ultimo indizio
- Bill Murray per On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. per One Night in Miami
Miglior film straniero
Vincitore: Minari (USA)
- Un altro giro (Danimarca)
- La Llorona (Francia, Guatemala)
- La vita davanti a sé (Italia)
- Due (USA, Francia)
Miglior film d’animazione
Vincitore: Soul
- I Croods 2 – Una nuova era
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Wolfwalkers
Miglior Sceneggiatura
Vincitore: Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher per Mank
- Christopher Hampton e Florian Seller per The Father
- Chloé Zhao per Nomadland
Miglior colonna sonora
Vincitori: Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Soul
- Alexandre Desplat per The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson per Tenet
- James Newton Howard per Notizie dal mondo
- Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Mank
Miglior canzone
Vincitrice: “Io sì” – La vita davanti a sé
- “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
- “Speak Now” – One night in Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Golden Globe 2021: Televisione
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
- Ratched
- The Crown – VINCITRICE
- The Mandalorian
MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Emily in Paris
- Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown – VINCITORE
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown – VINCITRICE
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV
- La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE
- Normal People
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, Sfida al Presidente
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- John Boyega, Small Axe – VINCITORE
- Brendan Gleeson, Sfida al Presidente
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown – VINCITRICE
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched