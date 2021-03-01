Miglior film drammatico

Vincitore: Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Una donna promettente

Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Vincitore: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Miglior regista

Vincitrice: Chloe Zhao per Nomadland

Emerald Fennel per Promising Young Woman

per Promising Young Woman David Fincher per Mank

per Mank Regina King per One Night in Miami

per One Night in Miami Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Vincitrice: Andra Day per The United States vs Billie Holiday

Viola Davis per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Frances McDormand per Nomadland

per Nomadland Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente

per Una donna promettente Vanessa Kirby per Pieces of a Woman

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Vincitrice: Rosamund Pike per I Care A Lot

Maria Bakalova per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Kate Hudson per Music

per Music Michelle Pfeiffer per French Exit

per French Exit Anya Taylor-Joy per Emma

Migliori attore in un film drammatico

Vincitore: Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal

per Sound of Metal Anthony Hopkins per The Father

per The Father Gary Oldman per Mank

per Mank Tahar Rahim per The Mauritanian

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Vincitore: Sacha Baron Cohen per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden per The Prom

per The Prom Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton

per Hamilton Andy Samberg per Palm Springs

per Palm Springs Dev Patel per La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Vincitrice: Jodie Foster per The Mauritanian

Glenn Close per Elegia Americana

per Elegia Americana Olivia Colman per The Father

per The Father Amanda Seyfried per Mank

per Mank Helena Zengel per Notizie dal mondo

Miglior attore non protagonista

Vincitore: Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen per Il processo ai Chicago 7

per Il processo ai Chicago 7 Jared Leto per Fino all’ultimo indizio

per Fino all’ultimo indizio Bill Murray per On the Rocks

per On the Rocks Leslie Odom Jr. per One Night in Miami

Miglior film straniero

Vincitore: Minari (USA)

Un altro giro (Danimarca)

(Danimarca) La Llorona (Francia, Guatemala)

(Francia, Guatemala) La vita davanti a sé (Italia)

(Italia) Due (USA, Francia)

Miglior film d’animazione

Vincitore: Soul

I Croods 2 – Una nuova era

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Vincitore: Aaron Sorkin per Il processo ai Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman

per Promising Young Woman Jack Fincher per Mank

per Mank Christopher Hampton e Florian Seller per The Father

e per The Father Chloé Zhao per Nomadland

Miglior colonna sonora

Vincitori: Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Soul

Alexandre Desplat per The Midnight Sky

per The Midnight Sky Ludwig Goransson per Tenet

per Tenet James Newton Howard per Notizie dal mondo

per Notizie dal mondo Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor per Mank

Miglior canzone

Vincitrice: “Io sì” – La vita davanti a sé

“Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah

– Judas and the Black Messiah “Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7

– Il processo ai Chicago 7 “Speak Now” – One night in Miami

– One night in Miami “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Golden Globe 2021: Televisione

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

The Crown – VINCITRICE

The Mandalorian

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

Emily in Paris

Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Great

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – VINCITORE

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown – VINCITRICE

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – VINCITRICE

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE

Normal People

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, Sfida al Presidente

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi – VINCITRICE

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

John Boyega, Small Axe – VINCITORE

Brendan Gleeson, Sfida al Presidente

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV