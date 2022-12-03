CONCORSO LUNGOMETRAGGI INTERNAZIONALI

La giuria del Concorso Internazionale Lungometraggi composta da Nella Banfi (Italia/Francia), Fabio Ferzetti (Italia), Mike Kaplan (USA), Fernando E. Juan Lima (Argentina), Martina Parenti (Italia) assegna i premi:

The jury of Feature Film Competition composed by Nella Banfi (Italy/France), Fabio Ferzetti (Italy), Mike Kaplan (USA), Fernando E. Juan Lima (Argentina), Martina Parenti (Italy) awards the prizes:

Miglior film / Best film (18.000 €) a/to:

PALM TREES AND POWER LINES di/by Jamie Dack (USA)

Premio speciale della giuria / Special Jury Award (7.000 €), a/to:

RODEO di/by Lola Quivoron (Francia/France)

Miglior attrice / Best Actress, a/to:

JULIE LEDROU per il/for the film RODEO di/by Lola Quivoron (Francia/France)

Miglior attore / Best Actor a/to:

JOJO BAPTEISE WHITING e/and LADAINIAN CRAZY THUNDER per il film/for the film WAR PONY di/by di Riley Keough e/and Gina Gammell (USA)

Miglior sceneggiatura / Best Screenplay a/to:

JAMIE DACK & AUDREY FINDLAY per il film/for the film PALM TREES AND POWER LINES di/by Jamie Dack (USA)

Menzione speciale /special mention to:

NAGISA di/by di Takeshi Kogahara (Giappone/Japan)

Per la ricchezza e l’originalità del suo linguaggio / For the richness and originality of his language.

CONCORSO DOCUMENTARI INTERNAZIONALI

La giuria del Concorso Documentari Internazionali composta da Massimo D’Anolfi (Italia), Uljana Kim (Lituania), Miguel Valverde (Portogallo) assegna i premi:

The jury of International Documentaries Competition composed by Massimo D’Anolfi (Italy), Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Miguel Valverde (Portugal) awards the prizes:

Miglior film IWONDERFULL / Best Film IWONDERFULL (6.000 €) a/to:

RIOTSVILLE, USA di/by Sierra Pettengill (USA)

Premio speciale della giuria / Special Jury Award a/to:

WHERE IS THIS STREET? OR WITH NO BEFORE AND AFTER di/by João Pedro Rodrigues & João Rui Guerra da Mata (Portogallo/Francia)

Menzione a / Mention to:

CORSINI INTERPRETA A BLOMBERG Y MACIEL di/by Mariano Llinás (Argentina) e/and

ELSEWHERE STARTS HERE AND IT’S HAPPENING di/by Darik Janik (Australia)

La giuria non ha voluto fornire motivazioni, ma ci tiene a sottolineare che tutti i premi sono stati scelti all’unanimità.

The Jury didn’t want to give motivations but cares to underline that all awards have been decided unanimously.

CONCORSO DOCUMENTARI ITALIANI

La giuria del Concorso Documentari Italiani, composta da Chiara Bellosi (Italia), Alessandro Rossetto (Italia) e Dario Zonta (Italia), assegna i premi:

The jury of Italian Documentaries Competition, composed by Chiara Bellosi (Italy), Alessandro Rossetto (Italy) and Dario Zonta (Italy), awards the prizes:

Miglior film / Best Film (6.000 €) a/to:

CORPO DEI GIORNI di/by Santabelva (Italia/Italy)

Premio speciale della giuria / Special Jury Award a/to:

N’EN PARLONS PLUS di/by Cecile Khindria, Vittorio Moroni (Italia/Italy)

SPAZIO ITALIA | CONCORSO CORTOMETRAGGI ITALIANI

La giuria del Concorso Cortometraggi Italiani composta da Erica Favaro (Italia) Ilaria Feole (Italia), Luisa Porrino (Italia) assegna i premi:

The jury of SPAZIO ITALIA | Italian Out of Competition Short Films, composed by Erica Favaro (Italy) Ilaria Feole (Italy), Luisa Porrino (Italy) awards the prizes:

Miglior cortometraggio / Best Film (2.000 €) a/to:

SIRENS di/by Ilaria Di Carlo (Germania/Germany/Italia/Italy)

Con la seguente motivazione: come Ulisse incantato dalle sirene l’autrice sceglie una prospettiva che ci immerge in una parvenza di sogno, fatta di paesaggi lunari e surreali, ma ci mette di fronte all’arroganza dell’uomo contemporaneo nel plasmare l’ambiente

With the following motivation: like Ulysses enchanted by the Sirens, the author chooses a perspective that immerses us in a dreamlike semblance of lunar and surreal landscapes, however confronting us with the arrogance of contemporary man in shaping the environment

Premio speciale della giuria / Special Jury Award a/to:

OLD TRICKS di/by Edoardo Pasquini, Viktor Ivanov (Italia/Italy/Bulgaria/Bulgaria)

Con la seguente motivazione: Per la brillante gestione del ritmo comico e per la sceneggiatura che centra l’obiettivo del film breve

With the following motivation: For the brilliant handling of the comic rhythm and for the screenplay that hits the target of the short film

Menzione speciale /mention to

RITIRATA di/by Gianmarco Di Traglia (Italia/Italy)

Per la buona prova degli attori nella messa in scena del confine tra finzione e realtà.

For the good performance showed by the actors in the portrayal of the line between fiction and reality.

CRAZIES | CONCORSO

La giuria del Concorso Crazies composta da Lamberto Bava (Italia), Silvia Pezzopane (Italia) e Carlos Vermut (Spagna), assegna il premio:

The jury of CRAZIES | Competition, composed by Lamberto Bava (Italy), Silvia Pezzopane (Italy) and Carlos Vermut (Spain), awards the prize:

Miglior film / Best Film a/to:

HUESERA di/by Michelle Garza Cervera (Perù/Messico)

Con la seguente motivazione: Per l’inedito e disturbante racconto del (e sul) corpo femminile in una narrazione orrorifica dalla vibrazioni oniriche, con una protagonista che ne restituisce ombre e controsensi

With the following motivation: For the original and disturbing tale of (and on) the female body in a horror story characterised by dreamlike vibrations, with a protagonist that gives back shadows and contradictions.

Menzione a/special mention to

Greta Santi



per la sua interpretazione spontanea e accattivante, che veicola grande emotività ed intelligenza nell’affrontare le sfumature psicologiche del suo personaggio in PANTAFA

for her spontaneous and captivating portrayal which conveys great emotivity and intelligence in dealing with the psychological nuances of her character in PANTAFA.

__________________________________________________________________________

PREMI COLLATERALI

PREMIO RAI CINEMA CHANNEL

Il Premio Rai Cinema Channel al TFF40 va a/The Rai Cinema Channel Award at TFF40 goes to:

OLD TRICKS di Edoardo Pasquini e Viktor Ivanov

con la seguente motivazione: Per l’eccellente capacità di mettere in scena, in una manciata di minuti, una storia piena di divertente ironia, in cui un nonno e una nonna, durante l’isolamento da covid, ammazzano un sentimento molto pericoloso, la noia. Ma in una maniera altrettanto pericolosa.

The Rai Cinema Channel Award at TFF40 goes to OLD TRICKS by Edoardo Pasquini and Viktor Ivanov, with the following motivation: For the excellent ability to portray in a handle of minutes a story full of irony, in which a grandfather and a grandmother during the Covid isolation kill a really dangerous feeling, boredom. But in a way which is equally dangerous.

PREMIO VALDATA

La giuria dei lettori di TorinoSette (Laura Brusa, Giada Maldini, Giuliana Prestipino, Gianluca Medina, Igor Catrano) assegna il premio Achille Valdata per il miglior lungometraggio a

The Jury of TorinoSette readers (Laura Brusa, Giada Maldini, Giuliana Prestipino, Gianluca Medina, Igor Catrano) assign the Achilla Valdata Award for the Best Film to



PAMFIR di Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

per la qualità della regia, la bellezza dei piani sequenza e attori perfettamente aderenti a un microcosmo familiare allegoria di una storia universale.

for the direction’s quality, the long takes’ beauty and perfectly fitting actors in a familiar microcosm, allegory of a universal story.

PREMIO SCUOLA HOLDEN

La Scuola Holden assegna il PREMIO MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA.

I lavori della giuria, composta dagli studenti del college Drama del biennio 2022/2024, sono stati coordinati dallo sceneggiatore Aaron Ariotti.

Holden School assigns the BEST SCREENPLAY AWARD

The works of the Jury, composed by the Drama college students of the two-year period 2022/2024, have been coordinated by the screenwriter Aaron Ariotti.

Gli allievi hanno assegnato il Premio per la miglior sceneggiatura a/The students assigned the Best Screenplay Award to:

WAR PONY



Per la naturalezza e l’originalità̀ con cui racconta il contesto dei nativi americani nelle riserve contemporanee. Per l’equilibrio nella gestione delle due linee narrative. Per la coerenza del linguaggio e dello sviluppo dei personaggi. Per l’uso efficace e mai eccessivo del simbolismo.

For the simplicity and originality with which the film tells the Native American context in the contemporary reserves. For the balance in the organization of the storyline. For the language and character development coherence. For the effective and never excessive use of symbolism.

Una menzione speciale a/A special mention to:

RODEO

PREMIO OCCHIALI DI GANDHI

La giuria della dodicesima edizione del premio Occhiali di Gandhi conferisce il premio a:

The Jury of the twelfth edition of the Occhiali di Ghandi Award assigns the award to:



MANODOPERA – INTERDIT AUX CHIENS ET AUX ITALIENS di Alain Ughetto

attraverso uno sguardo personale e intimo, il film denuncia le violenze che generazioni di italiani hanno vissuto: lo sfruttamento economico, la guerra, la tracotanza fascista, il patriarcato; e suggerisce di guardare al presente che ci ripropone le stesse dinamiche. La costruzione del racconto con le figure d’argilla permette inoltre allo spettatore di non soccombere emotivamente al dolore di quelle vicende.

Through a personal and intimate gaze, the film denounces the violence that generations of Italians have experienced: economic exploitation, war, fascist arrogance, patriarchy; and suggests looking at the present, which re-proposes us the same dynamics. The construction of the story with clay figures also allows the viewer not to succumb emotionally to the pain of those events.

Conferisce una Menzione Speciale a/Assigns a Special Mention to:

ROSA – IL CANTO DELLE SIRENE di Isabella Ragonese

dando voce a una figura poco conosciuta, il film racconta l’esperienza di molte. Rosa diventa l’esempio di come le donne oppresse possano riprendere il controllo della propria vita e ridare valore ad essa non tramite la violenza ma emancipandosi e sottraendosi alle soffocanti norme imposte dalla società patriarcale.

By giving voice to a little-known figure, the film recounts the experience of many. Rosa becomes the example of how oppressed women can regain control of their lives and restore value to it not through violence but by emancipating themselves and escaping the suffocating norms imposed by patriarchal society.

Conferisce una Menzione Speciale a/Assigns a Special Mention to:

LA HIJA DE TODAS LAS RABIAS di Laura Baumeister

“Non ho più voglia di giocare, mamma”. Con questa frase si risolve in modo nonviolento il percorso di crescita di una bambina immersa in un mondo dominato dalla violenza economica che non le permette di vivere la sua età. Quest’opera, onirica ma profondamente realista, diventa cocente denuncia sociale attraverso la toccante esperienza della bambina.

“I don’t want to play anymore, mom”. With this sentence, the growth path of a little girl immersed in a world dominated by economic violence that does not allow her to live her age is solved in a non-violent manner. This dreamlike but profoundly realistic work becomes a searing social denunciation through the touching experience of the little girl.

PREMIO INTERFEDI

La Giuria Interfedi, promossa dalla Chiesa Valdese e dalla Comunità Ebraica di Torino, con il patrocinio del Comitato Interfedi della Città di Torino, e composta da Walter Nuzzo (Comitato Interfedi), Antonio Pennacchia (Chiesa Valdese) e Daniele Segre (Comunità Ebraica), attribuisce la nona edizione del “Premio per il rispetto delle minoranze e per la laicità” al film

The Interfedi Jury, promoted by the Waldensian Church and the Jewish Community of Turin, with the patronage of the Interfedi Committee of the City of Turin, and composed by Walter Nuzzo (Interfedi Committee), Antonio Pennacchia (Waldensian Church) and Daniele Segre (Jewish Community), awards the ninth edition of the “Respect of minorities and laicity award” to the film

I SOGNI ABITANO GLI ALBERI di Marco Della Fonte

con la seguente motivazione: una storia intensa e coinvolgente nella quale il regista e i due protagonisti riescono mirabilmente a indicarci l’amore come motore dell’emancipazione dalla condizione di emarginazione, pregiudizio e discriminazione, evocando il valore anche simbolico della natura e della spiritualità.

with the following motivation: An intense and enthralling story in which the director and the two protagonists admirably succeed in showing us love as the motor of emancipation from the condition of marginalisation, prejudice and discrimination, evoking the even symbolic value of nature and spirituality.