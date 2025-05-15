Grande apertura della 78esima edizione del festival di Cannes con tre grandi star Hollywoodiane, Robert De Niro, Quenti Tarantino e Leonardo di Caprio.

Quentin Tarantino presenta due film del regista George Sherman, Comanche Territory (1950) e Red Canyon (1949), nell’ambito di uno speciale omaggio al genere western.

Robert De Niro ha consegnato la Palma d’Oro onoraria a Roberto De Niro accolto in sala con una standing ovatione molto applaudito per il suo discorso anti Trump.

Tutte le foto del Festival dal nostro inviato, il fotografo professionista Alcide Boaretto.

Bella Hadid – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Bella Hadid – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Halle Barry, Alba Rohrwacher, Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Alba Rohrwacher, Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Pierfrancesco Savino – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Quentin Tarantino – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Daniella Pick e Quentin Tarantino – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Halle Barry – Foto di
Halle Barry – Foto di
Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Alba Rohrwacher – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro e Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Robert De Niro – Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Halle Barry, Alba Rohrwacher, Juliette Binoche - Foto di Alcide Boaretto
Halle Barry, Alba Rohrwacher, Juliette Binoche – Foto di Alcide Boaretto

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore