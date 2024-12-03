Jon Watts e Christopher Ford (Spider-Man Homecoming), ambientata durante l’era dell’Alta Repubblica, quindi nello stesso periodo di The Mandalorian e dei suoi spin-off (alcuni anni dopo gli eventi de Il ritorno dello Jedi e Il risveglio della Forza), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Crew è una favola a se stante capace di coinvolgere ed entusiasmare. (L-R): Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Creata da(Spider-Man Homecoming), ambientata durante l’era dell’Alta Repubblica, quindi nello stesso periodo di The Mandalorian e dei suoi spin-off (alcuni anni dopo gli eventi de Il ritorno dello Jedi e Il risveglio della Forza), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Crew è una favola a se stante capace di coinvolgere ed entusiasmare.

Si segue il viaggio di quattro ragazzi, 4 improbabili alleati, – Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) e Neel (Robert Timothy Smith – che fanno una misteriosa scoperta sul loro pianeta natale, apparentemente sicuro, per poi perdersi in una galassia strana e pericolosa. Dovranno ttraversare la galassia insieme a un pirata furfante (Jude Law) in cerca di un mitico tesoro mitico. Trovare la strada di casa –incontrando improbabili alleati e nemici – sarà un’avventura più grande di quanto abbiano mai immaginato.

(L-R): Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) with hoverbikes in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R) Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew è una deliziosa e vivace avventura in 8 episodi per ragazzi, sulla scia dei film di genere anni 80. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debutterà con i suoi primi due episodi su Disney+ il 2 dicembre 2024. I nuovi episodi saranno trasmessi in streaming ogni settimana, il martedì fino al 14 gennaio 2025.

Data di uscita: 2 dicembre 2024. Creato da Jon Watts e Christopher Ford. Basato su Star Wars di George Lucas. Showrunner: Jon Watts e Christopher Ford. Registi della serie: Jon Watts, David Lowery, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard e Lee Isaac Chung. Produttori esecutivi: Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson. Cast principale: Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes e Dale Soules. Compositore: Mick Giacchino. Numero di episodi: 8 (prima stagione).