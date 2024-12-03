Creata da Jon Watts e Christopher Ford (Spider-Man Homecoming), ambientata durante l’era dell’Alta Repubblica, quindi nello stesso periodo di The Mandalorian e dei suoi spin-off (alcuni anni dopo gli eventi de Il ritorno dello Jedi e Il risveglio della Forza), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Crew è una favola a se stante capace di coinvolgere ed entusiasmare.
Si segue il viaggio di quattro ragazzi, 4 improbabili alleati, – Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) e Neel (Robert Timothy Smith – che fanno una misteriosa scoperta sul loro pianeta natale, apparentemente sicuro, per poi perdersi in una galassia strana e pericolosa. Dovranno ttraversare la galassia insieme a un pirata furfante (Jude Law) in cerca di un mitico tesoro mitico.
Trovare la strada di casa –incontrando improbabili alleati e nemici – sarà un’avventura più grande di quanto abbiano mai immaginato.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew è una deliziosa e vivace avventura in 8 episodi per ragazzi, sulla scia dei film di genere anni 80. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debutterà con i suoi primi due episodi su Disney+ il 2 dicembre 2024. I nuovi episodi saranno trasmessi in streaming ogni settimana, il martedì fino al 14 gennaio 2025.
Data di uscita: 2 dicembre 2024.
Creato da Jon Watts e Christopher Ford.
Basato suStar Wars di George Lucas.
Showrunner: Jon Watts e Christopher Ford.
Registi della serie: Jon Watts, David Lowery, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard e Lee Isaac Chung.
Produttori esecutivi: Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson.
Cast principale: Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes e Dale Soules.
Compositore: Mick Giacchino.
Numero di episodi: 8 (prima stagione).
